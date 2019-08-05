SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco have reopened three intersections in the Mission District after the department bomb squad determined a suspicious device was not a threat, authorities confirmed.
The device was reported shortly after 4 p.m.
Traffic is being rerouted around the area of 21st Street and Valencia as well as the intersections of 20th Street and Valencia, and 21st and Mission have been closed a precaution, police said.
The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted that the intersections had reopened shortly before 8 p.m.
The area of 21st & Valencia St is open to normal traffic.
— San Francisco DEM (@SF_emergency) August 6, 2019
