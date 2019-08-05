



TREASURE ISLAND (CBS SF) – After a stellar run, the Treasure Island Music Festival won’t be happening this year and may be gone for good, according to festival organizers.

Last year’s headliners included A$AP Rocky and Tame Impala. Previous years headliners included Ice Cube, Outkast, Beck and James Blake.

After ten years on Treasure Island, the festival was forced to relocate. The move, according to organizers, was at the heart of their decision to cancel.

Festival promoters Noise Pop and Another Planet Entertainment made the announcement via their website:

It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing today that the 2019 festival will not happen and is on hiatus for the foreseeable future. Over the past 12 years, TIMF has worked hard to bring music fans an amazing and memorable experience, and we couldn’t be prouder of what our teams created together. Since inception, the event has brought the Bay Area an inclusive festival-going experience filled with a unique and dynamic music lineup of performers from across the globe, while taking place in one of the most beautiful festival destinations in the world. Bringing the festival back to life last year following the relocation was a massive undertaking, but with the new issues facing the site location, we feel strongly as though putting on a festival to the degree for which our fans have come to expect over the past decade is simply not possible. We understand that some of our fans may feel upset by this news – don’t worry, you aren’t alone as this has been an extremely tough decision to make for our teams as well after having built this festival up to be the amazing event is it today. But the good news is that there are still countless opportunities to support local musicians and local events! Whether it’s Outside Lands or Noise Pop Festival, or any of the hundreds of concerts both Another Planet Entertainment and Noise Pop bring to the greater Bay Area each year, there are still tons of opportunities to support and give back to our amazing community in SF.

The two-day music festival, founded in 2007, was located on Treasure Island itself until 2016. The festival took a year off in 2017 and relocated to Oakland’s Middle Harbor Shoreline Park in 2018.

The festival always included a diverse lineup, and until relocating, the scenic backdrop of the San Francisco Bay.

