GILROY SHOOTING:How To Help Victims
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5:30pm
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brush Fire, San Jose, San Jose fire, San Jose Fire Department

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose Fire Department crews were able to control a brush fire burning in the northern part of the city Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The fire is burning in a field in the area of Component Drive and Orchard Parkway that started shortly before 1:30 p.m.

There are multiple street closures in the area due to the fire. The fire was putting up a cloud of smoke that was visible from miles away.

By 2:23 p.m., San Jose Fire crews had the fire under control at about five acres.

 

Comments