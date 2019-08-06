SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose Fire Department crews were able to control a brush fire burning in the northern part of the city Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The fire is burning in a field in the area of Component Drive and Orchard Parkway that started shortly before 1:30 p.m.
We’re on scene of an approximately 3 acre vegetation fire at Component Drive and Orchard Pkwy in north San Jose. Multiple streets are closed in the area, with smoke drifting south toward the airport. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/dt4FXF3EO6
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 6, 2019
There are multiple street closures in the area due to the fire. The fire was putting up a cloud of smoke that was visible from miles away.
By 2:23 p.m., San Jose Fire crews had the fire under control at about five acres.
Quick work by our first arriving companies allowed us to control this fire at about 5 acres, and keep it away from the buildings in the industrial park. We’re in the mop up stage right now, knocking out any hot spots in the perimeter. We’ll be here for about an hour. pic.twitter.com/pkm2MapVNo
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 6, 2019
