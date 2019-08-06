OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced Tuesday it has suspended the liquor license of a Safeway in Oakland.
ABC has prohibited the Safeway at 6310 College Ave. from selling alcohol for 60 days because it found the store had sold alcohol to minors three times within the last three years, according to officials with the ABC department.
Law enforcement most recently observed the sale of alcohol to a minor in the store in March, said ABC spokesman John Carr. After the 60-day suspension ends, Safeway’s liquor license will be on probation for three years, according to the ABC department.
“Underage drinking is a public safety hazard, and we want to make sure everyone is doing their best to comply with the law,” Carr said.
The grocery chain was not immediately available for comment.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.