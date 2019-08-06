SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A foul-mouthed, 14-year-old YouTube user who has grown popular with the far right has been banned from the online video site for using hate speech, according to company officials.

The teen goes by the name “Soph” on YouTube and has more than 800,000 followers.

The last video she uploaded before her account was shut down included a rant against the LGBTQ community. Other videos include anti-Muslim rhetoric.