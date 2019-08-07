GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Garden Grove police are investigating a series of fatal stabbing attacks in the city that left at least four dead and several others critically injured Wednesday evening.
The first of what appears to be five related attacks occurred at an apartment complex on Jentges Avenue. One person was fatally stabbed here with another person reported critical just after 7:35 p.m.
Update: #GardenGrove stabbing began at an apartment on Chapman near Harbor leaving one dead. The suspect traveling along Harbor stabbing people at a shoppping center, gas station and finally at a 7/11 at Harbor and 1st Street. Suspect in custody. #cbsla
— Jeff Vaughn (@JeffVaughn) August 8, 2019
Another person was stabbed at a nearby 7-Eleven in the 100 block of South Harbor Boulevard, police said. The stabbing victim was declared dead.
Another stabbing was reported in the 3800 block of West 1st Street at a Subway restaurant. That victim was confirmed dead.
Initial reports said the stabbings were related to a series of robberies. Police were looking for a suspect driving a silver Mercedes.
