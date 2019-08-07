FOSTER CITY (CBS SF) – Police on the Peninsula are looking for the suspects who swiped laptops at two different Starbucks coffee shops earlier this week.
Foster City police said the thieves stole a laptop from a patron at the location on Alma Lane around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. A second laptop was stolen from the location on Metro Center Boulevard around 4 p.m. Monday.
In each incident, police said the victims were working on their laptops when a suspect wearing a red and green bandana snatched them. The suspect then ran away to meet up with other accomplices.
Starbucks in Foster City where a laptop theft took place on August 4, 2019. (CBS)According to witnesses, the suspects got away in a black colored Nissan Versa. The suspects were described as men in their late teens or early 20s with slim builds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Foster City Police Department’s tip line at (650) 286-3323.
You must log in to post a comment.