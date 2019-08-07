Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities say an injury accident that blocked westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge late Wednesday morning has been cleared.
Shortly before 11:30 a.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to the injury accident on westbound I-80 east of Treasure Island Road. The left three lanes are blocked.
As of shortly after 12 p.m., just the two left lanes remained blocked. As of 12:15 p.m., all westbound lanes were cleared and reopened.
Motorists are advised to residual expect delays.
