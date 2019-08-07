LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A man was discovered shot to death early Wednesday morning near a Livermore Walmart store, authorities said.
Livermore police said officers responded at 4:06 a.m. to a call reporting a shooting in the 2700 block of Las Positas Rd. Arriving officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.
Efforts to assist the man failed and he was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Murder in #Livermore this morning. A killer is on the loose. Here’s the latest as we wait for a picture and description from police. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/X1zKQZb7tR
— Anne Makovec (@AnneKPIX) August 7, 2019
Police were interviewing witnesses and have not released any other details.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Livermore police tip line at (925) 371-4790.
