LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A man was discovered shot to death early Wednesday morning near a Livermore Walmart store, authorities said.

Livermore police said officers responded at 4:06 a.m. to a call reporting a shooting in the 2700 block of Las Positas Rd. Arriving officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Efforts to assist the man failed and he was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police were interviewing witnesses and have not released any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livermore police tip line at (925) 371-4790.

