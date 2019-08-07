OAKLEY (CBS SF) — A fast-moving, wind-whipped brushfire erupted in a tender-dry field near Oakley Wednesday, setting several structures including a barn ablaze and threatening nearby homes, authorities said.

East Costa County Fire Protection District said the 2-alarm blaze was reported around noon in the 5300 block of Seller Ave. in unincorporated Oakley near Knightsen.

Fire Marshal Steve Aubert said that the fire was driven by winds and there was a risk associated with many eucalyptus trees in the area. There also was not a municipal water system in the area, so water was being brought in with tankers to handle the fire.

Fire Protection District officials issued a call for mutual aid from surrounding fire districts as the out-of-control blaze continued its advance. Helicopters were also being used to drop fire retardant.

Evacuations were ordered for residents in the Crismore Drive, Delta Road and Seller Avenue area. The evacuation alert was issued shortly before 12:50 p.m., telling residents to leave now by car.

Contra Costa Fire said on Twitter that the evacuation order was lifted around 4 p.m. Sellers Avenue between Delta Road and Jan Lane are to remain closed.

“Due to fire an immediate evacuation has been ordered for Crismore Drive, Delta road, a Stellar Avenue in Oakley,” the initial alert said. “Leave now by car. Go towards Highway 4 and away from the area. Take only those essential items you have ready and can carry with you. Pets must be in a carrier or on a leash. Lock your windows and doors as you leave.”

Helicopter video showed a barn, shed, other buildings and a stand of trees ablaze. At least 5 acres had already been burned.

The fire district wrote on Twitter that 5,600 customers have been affected by a precautionary power shutdown in the area of Sellers Avenue and Delta Road.

Update- Fire is holding at 58 acres. Forward progress has been stopped . — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) August 7, 2019

At 3:35 p.m., the fire district said the fire’s forward progress has been stopped and that it was holding at 58 acres.