SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — People will be able to legally use and purchase marijuana at this weekend’s Outside Lands music festival after the event was granted a first-of-its-kind permit by the city of San Francisco.
The state of California approved the permit Wednesday evening, just two days before the festival’s Friday kickoff. The Office of Cannabis established and approved the permit application shortly before the state’s approval.
The permit’s approval marks the first time the sale and consumption of marijuana would be allowed at a festival in San Francisco; it will also become the first major U.S. festival to sell cannabis on site.
Sales and consumption of cannabis will be limited to the Grass Lands area of the festival grounds at Golden Gate Park. But there will be some strict rules in place. Only people 21 and older can use and purchase the marijuana in the Grass Lands area.
“We want to make sure the community feels like they are safe,” said Marisa Rodriguez, director of the city’s office of Cannabis.
Rodriguez said vendors would be allowed to sell weed under certain conditions. The marijuana would be scientifically pre-tested and regulated. The area where it is consumed would be fenced in and clearly separate from the rest of the festival. Rodriguez said regulation would make it safer.
“By regulating the sale and consumption of cannabis at local events, we’re hoping to mitigate the need for the public to rely on unregulated sources,” Rodriguez said. “We want to make sure that people have access to safe product.”
