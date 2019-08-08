Comments
LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) – Cal Fire crews are responding to a growing brush fire in Lake County Thursday afternoon.
Cal Fire first reported on the Gulf Fire burning near Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive shortly before 3 p.m. The fire is burning northwest of Clearlake.
As of 4:30 p.m., the fire has grown to about 15 acres right now. Video from Chopper 5 showed Cal Fire helicopters and plans providing air support with water drops on the fire.
An evacuation order has been issued for residents of Riviera West. A shelter has been established at Kelseyville High School on Main Street.
KPIX 5 is monitoring this developing story and will provide updates as they are made available.
