SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Rescue crews rescued an injured boy and his father after the boy fell down a cliff Friday evening near San Francisco’s Aquatic Park, fire officials said.

The boy was injured after falling down the cliff while on a bicycle along a road on the northern tip of Fort Mason near the bay water’s edge. The boys father scrambled down the cliff to comfort him while firefighters arrived.

Rescuers used a rope and pulley system to reach the pair and load the injured boy onto a boat.

No word yet on the boy’s condition.

