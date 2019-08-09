SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police responding to a violation of a restraining order at a home near Plata Arroyo Park Friday morning encountered a man wielding a knife who refused them entry.
According to San Jose police tweets, two male suspects entered a home on King Road between McKee Road and E. St. James Street, sometime before noon Friday. The people occupying the residence “self-evacuated” leaving the two men inside.
When officers arrived around 11:15 a.m. and approached the front door of the residence, one of the men, who was armed with a knife, closed the door and refused to communicate with officers.
Police established a perimeter around the residence, closed that section of King Road and began evacuating neighbors.
North and South bound traffic on King Road remains closed between McKee Road and E. St. James Street as officers attempt to negotiate with the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
— San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) August 9, 2019
Will be updated.
