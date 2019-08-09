GILROY SHOOTING:How To Help Victims
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police responding to a violation of a restraining order at a home near Plata Arroyo Park Friday morning encountered a man wielding a knife who refused them entry.

According to San Jose police tweets, two male suspects entered a home on King Road between McKee Road and E. St. James Street, sometime before noon Friday. The people occupying the residence “self-evacuated” leaving the two men inside.

King Road

King Road between McKee Rd. and E. St. James in San Jose. (Google Street View)

When officers arrived around 11:15 a.m. and approached the front door of the residence, one of the men, who was armed with a knife, closed the door and refused to communicate with officers.

Police established a perimeter around the residence, closed that section of King Road and began evacuating neighbors.

