Comments
MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A Walmart in Milpitas has been evacuated Friday evening because of a suspicious device, police said.
As of 6:14 p.m., police and firefighters were assessing the object and the store was closed.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
MPD is investigating the report of a suspicious device inside Walmart w/Milpitas Fire. Walmart has been evacuated as a precaution. We are currently assessing the object and Walmart remains closed at this time. Please stay clear of the area of the area. Updates on social media!
— Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) August 10, 2019
