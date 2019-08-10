SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Metropolitan Transportation Commission is adding emergency text alerts to its 511 San Francisco Bay traveler information service.
The service, which is known as 511 Emergency Alerts, will inform users who opt in to the messages of transportation emergencies, including freeway closures and severe transit disruptions.
“We’re using the latest technology to increase travelers’ awareness of how transportation is affected during large-scale emergencies,” MTC 511 program manager Janet Banner said.
“511’s accurate and timely delivery of information during an emergency will help protect travelers’ safety and help them understand their transportation options and to adjust travel plans accordingly if necessary,” Banner said.
Users can sign up for the emergency alerts by texting 511Alert to 888777. After subscribing, an automated text message will confirm the registration. The messages are free of charge but users should contact their wireless provider to figure out whether they will be charged for receiving the texts.
