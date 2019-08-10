OUTSIDE LANDS:Lineup, Must-See Acts, Transportation Info
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    9:00 PMThe 5th Quarter
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMTwo and a Half Men
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bay Area Air Quality Management District, Chevron, Flaring, Level 1, Richmond, Smoke


RICHMOND (CBS SF) – A Level 1 flaring incident was reported Saturday evening at the Chevron refinery in Richmond, according to Mayor Tom Butt, who posted about it on his Facebook account.

Shortly before 6 p.m. observers on Twitter reported seeing large amounts of black smoke coming from the facility and posted photos. KCBS Radio received multiple reports from concerned residents of “a large, dark cloud of heavy smoke coming from the area around the Chevron Richmond Refinery,” according to one Tweet.

A Community Warning System Level 1 alert was issued because flaring was visible. On the CWS scale, Level 1 is one of the lowest, with no hazardous material expected to travel out of the refinery and into the community.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

No sirens or warnings sounded during Saturday’s incident.

A similar incident was reported at the Richmond refinery on July 17. Four complaints about flaring incidents were filed with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District in March.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments