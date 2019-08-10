OUTSIDE LANDS:Lineup, Must-See Acts, Transportation Info
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMTwo and a Half Men
    12:05 AMTwo and a Half Men
    12:35 AMFriends
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Great white shark, Half Moon Bay, San Mateo County

HALF MOON BAY (KPIX/CBS SF) – San Mateo County officials issued an alert after a great white shark sighting near Half Moon Bay was reported, on Saturday.

The Harbor Master received the report at about 1:15 p.m..

The shark was spotted about ¼ mile south of Pillar Point Harbor, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone entering the water is advised to use caution.

No other details were available.

In July, officials released an aerial photo of a great white shark sighting off the San Mateo County coast.

Comments