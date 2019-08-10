Comments
HALF MOON BAY (KPIX/CBS SF) – San Mateo County officials issued an alert after a great white shark sighting near Half Moon Bay was reported, on Saturday.
The Harbor Master received the report at about 1:15 p.m..
The shark was spotted about ¼ mile south of Pillar Point Harbor, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone entering the water is advised to use caution.
No other details were available.
In July, officials released an aerial photo of a great white shark sighting off the San Mateo County coast.
