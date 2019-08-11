OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A motorist escaped safely Sunday morning after a Subaru Forester caught fire in the eastbound first bore of the Caldecott Tunnel, briefly shutting down traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The fire occurred at 10:36 a.m. and was quickly put out by firefighters.
The bore re-opened to traffic at 11:13 a.m.
FIERY HISTORY
In Nov. 2013, a car fire in the same bore of the tunnel prompted the evacuation of dozens of motorists.
In April, 1982, early-morning crashes in the Caldecott involving a car, bus and fuel tanker truck resulted in a tunnel fire that killed seven people.
