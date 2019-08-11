OUTSIDE LANDS:Photos, Must-See Acts, Transportation Info
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMGolf Resorts International with David Camp
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Caldecott Tunnel, Car Fire, CHP, Subaru Forester, traffic


OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A motorist escaped safely Sunday morning after a Subaru Forester caught fire in the eastbound first bore of the Caldecott Tunnel, briefly shutting down traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Car fire in the Caldecott Tunnel, Aug. 11, 2019. (Photos via CHP)

The fire occurred at 10:36 a.m. and was quickly put out by firefighters.

The bore re-opened to traffic at 11:13 a.m.

FIERY HISTORY

In Nov. 2013, a car fire in the same bore of the tunnel prompted the evacuation of dozens of motorists.

In April, 1982, early-morning crashes in the Caldecott involving a car, bus and fuel tanker truck resulted in a tunnel fire that killed seven people.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments