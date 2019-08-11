WOODSIDE (CBS SF) — Firefighters have stopped the progress of a 3- to 5-acre vegetation fire in the Huddart Park/Teague Hill area of the Woodside western hills in San Mateo County, according to fire officials.
Firefighters will remain at the scene for at least the next 24 hours because of extremely heavy ground fuels, according to Cal Fire. One firefighter suffered a minor injury. There were no civilian injuries or damage to structures.
Huddart Park and Kings Mountain Road at Patrol Road and Skyline Boulevard will be closed all night, according to the Woodside Fire Protection District.
The fire was first reported shortly after 6 a.m.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.