SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Three people were arrested after allegedly pouring an entire tank of raw sewage – approximately 50 gallons – from a recreational vehicle into a storm drain on Saturday night, according to police.
A witness reported seeing some of the suspects dump the sewage, containing human waste, into the storm drain in the 1000 block of Humboldt Street near Santa Rosa Junior College around 8 p.m., police said.
Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to four people, and ended up arresting three transients that were inside the RV, according to police. A search of the vehicle also found a firearm and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, in addition to heroin, police said.
Adam Guidry, 28, was arrested on suspicion of the release of human waste into a storm drain system and possession of a loaded firearm in public, along with an outstanding warrant. Andrew Guidry, 28, was also arrested on suspicion of release of human waste into a storm drain system.
Christi Verrill, 26, was arrested on suspicion of possessing heroin, providing false identification to a police officer and outstanding warrants.
Police said a city public works crew was dispatched to contain and remove the sewage.
Anyone with information on the case or is asked to call police at (707) 528-5222.
