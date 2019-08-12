OUTSIDE LANDS:Photos, Must-See Acts, Transportation Info
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Three people were arrested after allegedly pouring an entire tank of raw sewage – approximately 50 gallons – from a recreational vehicle into a storm drain on Saturday night, according to police.

A witness reported seeing some of the suspects dump the sewage, containing human waste, into the storm drain in the 1000 block of Humboldt Street near Santa Rosa Junior College around 8 p.m., police said.

Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to four people, and ended up arresting three transients that were inside the RV, according to police. A search of the vehicle also found a firearm and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, in addition to heroin, police said.

Adam Guidry, 28, was arrested on suspicion of the release of human waste into a storm drain system and possession of a loaded firearm in public, along with an outstanding warrant. Andrew Guidry, 28, was also arrested on suspicion of release of human waste into a storm drain system.

Christi Verrill, 26, was arrested on suspicion of possessing heroin, providing false identification to a police officer and outstanding warrants.

Police said a city public works crew was dispatched to contain and remove the sewage.

Anyone with information on the case or is asked to call police at (707) 528-5222.

