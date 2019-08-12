OUTSIDE LANDS:Photos, Must-See Acts, Transportation Info
SUNOL (KPIX 5) – A small grass fire along southbound Interstate 680 near Sunol has led to a massive backup on the major East Bay highway early Monday morning.

According to officials, the fire broke out near Andrade Road, just past the I-680 / Highway 84 interchange around 5:30 a.m.

The fire appeared to be out as of 6:50 a.m., but the right lane and shoulder remain blocked. Southbound I-680 is backed up through Pleasanton and to the Dublin interchange, while westbound Highway 84 is backed up to Vallecitos Road.

Chopper 5 over a grass fire along Interstate 680 near Sunol on August 12, 2019. (CBS)

Drivers are being asked to consider Interstate 580, Interstate 238 and Interstate 880 as alternate routes.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

