MENDOCINO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire crews are working to contain a vegetation fire in Mendocino County that has burned over 85 acres and triggered evacuation orders, authorities said Monday.

Dubbed the “Moose Fire,” the blaze began burning off Moose Road and Bus McGall Road northwest of Hopland in Mendocino County.

New Incident: #MooseFire off Moose Rd & Bus McGall Rd northwest of Hopland in Mendocino County is 75 acres. Evacuations orders in effect:

The fire has a moderate rate of spread, Cal Fire said.

Evacuation orders were in effect for residents of Valley View Drive in addition to the Bus McGall and Moose Road areas, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. Residents are advised to evacuate the area immediately and head towards a safe location. The north end of Feliz Creek is also under an evacuation warning.

The fire burned 85 acres as of 8:30 p.m. Monday evening and was 25% contained, Cal Fire said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office sent out an advisory stating there were no active fires in the area after reports of smoke smell from residents in the area of Cloverdale all the way down to the Mark West Springs Road area.

