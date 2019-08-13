VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A four-alarm grass fire burned near homes in north Vallejo, prompting evacuations and damaging two homes Tuesday evening.
The fire started near Hanns Park and was first reported shortly before 6 p.m. Two homes were damaged and 20 homes were evacuated, though the exact number of residents was not specified.
Seven Vallejo companies called in to help battle the fire, which was 100% contained by around 8 p.m. Crews will remain on scene conducting mop up operations throughout the evening, fire officials said.
Mutual aid was called in to battle the blaze from Benicia, Crockett, American Canyon and Fairfield, which included some air support to drop pink flame retardant over the area.
A KPIX 5 viewer sent a video of the smoke that could be seen along Highway 37.
Happening right now in #NorthVallejo @KPIXtv #bayarea #fire 🔥🔥🔥 this is shot from hwy 37 in Vallejo pic.twitter.com/ioXsAHc3ma
— CedyCed (@Therealcedyced) August 14, 2019
#HansCommand
4 Alarm Vegetation Fire
Hans Park@CALFIRE_PIO Assisting@KTVU @KPIXtv @kron4news @KRON4WTran @ABC7 @NBCNews @vjotimesherald pic.twitter.com/EDtsbEEJfy
— Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) August 14, 2019
The area behind the two damaged homes has lot of oak trees and fences, which are “mostly held together with railroad ties,” Vallejo Fire said.
You must log in to post a comment.