SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — People have been evacuated from the area around a San Ramon shopping center following discovery of a suspicious device Tuesday morning.
Police initially wrote on Twitter at 8:29 a.m. about the device reported in the area of a shopping center at 3110 Crow Canyon Place near Crow Canyon Road and Camino Ramon.
The device was described as a pressure cooker with exposed wires. At this point, we are unsure if this is an explosive device but, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure public safety, we have requested the assistance of the @walnutcreekpd Bomb Squad.
— San Ramon Police (@SanRamonPolice) August 13, 2019
The device was described as “a pressure cooker with exposed wires” and San Ramon police have requested the assistance of the Walnut Creek police bomb squad to investigate if it is an explosive device.
People have been evacuated from the area. No other information was immediately available.
