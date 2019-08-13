PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Brandon McMillan is the star of “Lucky Dog” on CBS.
A behaviorist well known for diversity, Brandon McMillan has spent his entire life perfecting the art of dog training. Drawing into his years as a wild animal trainer for film and television, McMillan has created a unique training system he likes to call a “Hybrid System” where he takes all his knowledge and experience working with wild animals and applies it to the domestic world of dogs.
He’s constantly seen demonstrating his training methods on his television show “Lucky Dog” on CBS.
In this 3-time Emmy Award winning series, animal trainer Brandon McMillan’s second home is the neighborhood animal shelter, where he is determined to rescue hard-to-love, out-of control, untrained and unadoptable dogs.
Then, back at Brandon’s training facility known as the Lucky Dog Ranch, he embarks on the seemingly impossible task of turning the frightened pooches into perfect pets.
In the end, a lucky family will adopt an even luckier dog, making each episode an adoption story that warms the heart. “People often tell me how their dog I got them actually seemed to save their life. That’s two lives saved,” says McMillan.
You can catch Brandon speak at the Pet Food Express Bay Area Pet Fair, the nation’s largest pet adoption event, on Saturday, September 14, at 12noon.
