OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) held a rally against gun violence and white supremacy in Oakland Tuesday evening.
Dozens of people gathered in a show of support for the victims of the recent mass shootings in Gilroy, Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.
“We are strengthened to take on the challenges of gun violence and racism in a new way and with a renewed spirit that says to Donald Trump and his administration that, ‘Enough is enough. You will not break out spirits,'” Lee said to the crowd.
The event, called “A Night of Healing,” kicked off at 5:30 p.m. at Frank Ogawa Plaza outside Oakland City Hall on 14th Street. The event featured youth leaders and other guest speakers.
Oakland city councilmembers were present, as well as mayors and leaders from other Bay Area cities.
