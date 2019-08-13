



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Wednesday and Thursday for the interior regions of the Bay Area.

The heat advisory applies to the North Bay valleys, North Bay mountains, East Bay valleys, and East Bay mountains as well as the Santa Clara Valley from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.

With temperatures steadily increasing this week, we have issued a Heat Advisory for the North Bay, the East Bay and the Santa Clara Valley. Expect hot temperatures inland from Wednesday into Thursday. #CAwx #heatAdvisory pic.twitter.com/eCnt3DxS8E — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 13, 2019

Temperatures will continue to rise in inland areas as pressure from the east continues to build over Southern California, weather officials said.

Areas in the North Bay and East Bay mountains and valleys should prepare for temperatures into the 100s, while Santa Clara County can expect highs in the 90s.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a second consecutive Spare the Air alert for Wednesday earlier in the day.

With the expected hot weather in the East Bay, the cities of Concord and Brentwood will have places open to keep cool on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Concord Senior Citizens Center at 2727 Parkside Circle will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. The Concord Community Pool at 3501 Cowell Road is also open, with the schedule available online. The Meadow Homes Spray Park at Sunshine Drive and Detroit Avenue is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

In Brentwood on both days, the community center at 35 Oak St. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Brentwood Senior Activity Center at 193 Griffith Lane is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Heat-related illnesses are possible in those conditions so people should stay hydrated, stay out of the sun, check in on vulnerable loved ones and avoid leaving children or pets in vehicles.

More information about the heat advisory is available online.

Onshore flow and a shallow marine layer will moderate temperatures near the coast, with some low clouds in the morning and night, according to weather officials.

Temperatures will peak on Wednesday and then cool slightly on Friday as low atmospheric pressure sinks down the Pacific coast.