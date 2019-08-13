MENDOCINO COUNTY (CBS SF) – The Moose Fire burning in Mendocino County has scorched more than 200 acres as of early Tuesday morning and evacuations remain in effect, according to Cal Fire.
Officials said the fire, which has been burning north of the town of Hopland since Monday afternoon, has burned 225 acres and is 25 percent contained.
“The fire is burning in brush and grass oak woodland in steep terrain. Structures are threatened. There are approximately 300 firefighters at the Incident with additional personnel and equipment arriving throughout the night,” Cal Fire said in its update Tuesday morning.
Evacuations are in effect for the McNab Ranch Area, Valley View Road, Bus McGall Road and Moose Road. An evacuation warning has been issued for the north end of Feliz Creek Road and Feliz Creek Drive.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.