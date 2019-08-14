SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Since its earliest days, the greatest challenge for any fan attending a San Francisco 49ers game at Levi’s Stadium has been traffic.
The rule of thumb is very simple — plan to arrive early and expect lengthy delays in leaving the stadium’s parking lot. Of you choose to take public transit, Amtrak’s Capitol Corridor, ACE and Caltrain trains drops off passengers within a walking distance from the stadium and VTA also has transit buses.
Once inside the stadium, brace yourself for a host of culinary delights from the likes of famed Bay Area chefs Michael Mina, Erica Welton and Dennis Hoover, Hiroo Nagahara and Tony Gemignani.
The offerings include:
- Churwaffle from Burgess Brothers, Iguanas Burritozilla, Konjoe Burger, Nathan’s Famous, Sauced BBQ, Slice House by Tony Gemignani and Super Duper serve fans across the stadium
- Curry Root, The Organic Coup, Starbird and Sandi’s Cobblers return this season
- Touchdown Terrace favorites The Chairman and Copita will have an expanded presence across the main concourse
- United Club, Levi’s Stadium’s largest indoor club space, has been refreshed with new options from local restaurants
- Winner of last season’s “The Coin Toss” fan vote – the Sourdough Crab Sandwich – will be served on the main concourse
- Silva’s Sausage (Gilroy) will now provide hot dogs and sausages across the stadium
As for tailgating, it’s only permitted in specified parking lots. Please refer to the event parking lot map.
- Tailgating will cease after kickoff
- Each parking space must be used for vehicle parking only
- Spaces may not be used for tailgating
- Glass containers are not permitted in ANY lot
- Self-contained campers must park in the designated oversized vehicle/RV parking area
- The Stadium Manager or its agents shall not be responsible for fire, theft, damage or loss to vehicles or any other article left in stadium affiliated parking lots
