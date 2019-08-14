SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Climate scientists predict that scorching, triple-digit temperatures will become increasingly common across the Bay Area over the next few decades.

“The longer you look back in time, the more you can see the effect from increasing greenhouse gases,” said San Jose State University Meteorology Professor Patrick Brown. And Professor Brown says over time our summers will become hotter, drier and longer.



According to Stanford’s Climate Impact Lab, by 2100 Santa Clara County is projected on average to experience 70 days where the temperature climbs above 95 degrees. Historically, the county has had 30 days of 95-degree-plus weather.

Hotter, drier summer predictably, Professor Brown says, means an increased risk of wildfires.

“As it gets warmer in California, it gets drier and the fire season gets longer,” Professor Brown says.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, California’s fire season is now roughly 30 days longer than it was back in 1980.

Communities are not only bracing for hotter weather and increased fire danger, the Santa Clara Valley Water District is attempting to plan for the impacts of rising sea levels. They’re currently working to strengthen and raise the levies protecting San Jose’s flood prone Alviso community.

“It’s already vulnerable to flooding from the sea. Increasing sea levels only make that worse for them,” said Cris Tulloch, an Assistant Water Resources Specialist with the water district.

