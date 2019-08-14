SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A Bay Area mother on Wednesday night was seeking justice for her son who was murdered on a San Francisco street over a dozen years ago trying to sound a warning about a shooting.

“Every year it gets worse,” Paulette Brown, the mother of Aubrey Abrakasa told KPIX 5.

It has now been 13 years since then 17-year-old Aubrey was gunned down at the corner of Grove and Baker in San Francisco. His killer remains free.

“My son was a good boy. He had two parents at home. He had no problems. He went to school. He worked for Bernal Heights Recreation Center. He was working,” remembered Brown.

She advocates for her son every week at the San Francisco Police Commission making every effort to keep attention on her son’s case.

“All he did was one day was walk out the house and see perpetrators getting ready to shoot someone and — because he opened his mouth and said ‘Run!’ — they shot my son with a semi-automatic gun. 30 rounds of bullets,” said Brown.

The fact that Aubrey’s case has run cold, is exasperating — not only to his family, but to investigators.

“This is one that really sticks in the craw because, we have a lot of information in this case we need someone to step up and give us this last little push over the finish line with this,” Assistant Chief Toney Chaplin of SFPD told KPIX 5.

As of Wednesday, the reward for info leading to Aubrey’s killers stands at $250,000.

Brown hopes one day, she won’t have to hang flyers with her son’s photo, begging for information on his killers, around the neighborhood anymore.

“I’m tired of crying. I need to turn my grief into power,” Brown said.