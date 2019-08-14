SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A sanitation truck carrying 36,000 gallons of sewage crashed and overturned on US Highway 101 in Palo Alto Wednesday, blocking a number of lanes of traffic in both directions for hours.
The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday along southbound 101 just south of the San Antonio Road exit.
The overturned truck was spilling sewage as it lay on top of the center divide and the wreck was blocking the number 1, 2 and 3 lanes in both the southbound and northbound directions.
Avoid the area, unknown ETO and it might be very stinky in the area 💩 pic.twitter.com/LycOZrlUE5
— CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) August 14, 2019
Fire department personnel were at the scene trying to stop the sewage spill. There was no immediate word on any injury to the driver of the truck, nor what may have caused the crash.
As of shortly before 3:30 p.m. Redwood City CHP said that all northbound lanes had reopened.
All NB lanes are now open pic.twitter.com/SD3yrnoYbK
— CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) August 14, 2019
The three left lanes southbound remain blocked.
