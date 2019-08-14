MENLO PARK (CBS SF) – Stanford Blood Center is in urgent need of blood donations and will reward donors with a coupon for a free Jersey Mike’s sub, center officials said.
The center is seeking blood donors due to a critically low inventory of blood products after a drop in donations over the summer and higher than normal blood usage.
The center is accepting donations of all blood types, but there is a particular need for type B and type O blood products.
In the past two weeks, more than 1,350 units of red blood cells were sent to the center’s partnering hospitals, and in addition five cardiovascular patients and emergency patients used more than 238 units of blood products, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tho Pham said.
While there was not an urgent need for support following the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, being prepared and maintaining a strong inventory enables the center to provide the help needed in emergencies.
Donors can schedule appointments at one of the three donation centers in Campbell, Menlo Park and Mountain View by calling (888) 723-7831 or online at www.stanfordbloodcenter.org. Donors can also stop by public drives in Cupertino, Milpitas and San Jose.
