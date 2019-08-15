By Hoodline
OAKLAND — Looking to sample the best gelato around town?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable gelato outlets in Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Lush Gelato
Topping the list is Lush Gelato. Located at 4184 Piedmont Ave. (between Linda Avenue and 41st Street) in Piedmont Avenue, the spot to score gelato, ice cream and frozen yogurt is the highest-rated affordable gelato spot in Oakland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 389 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, you’ll find unique and rotating flavors like chocolate orange, almond salted toffee, lemon sorbet, Earl Grey tea, Mexican chocolate and more.
2. Vegan Donut Gelato
Next up is Vegan Donut Gelato, situated at 411 E. 18th St., Suite B (between Fifth Avenue and Park Boulevard). With 4.5 stars out of 260 reviews on Yelp, the vegan spot, which offers gelato and doughnuts, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.
The menu is completely vegan, with a variety of gelato and doughnut flavors from which to choose. For gelato, you’ll find rocky road, green tea, cookies and cream and more by the scoop or as a gelato sandwich.
3. Gelato Firenze and QTea Bar
Gelato Firenze and QTea Bar, located at 478 Lake Park Ave. (between Walker Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable spot to score gelato and bubble tea four stars out of 235 reviews.
Expect to find gelato flavors like pistachio, Thai tea, lychee, rice pudding and more. There are also flavored and milk teas, slushies and smoothies on the menu.
