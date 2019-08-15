SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Technology company Cisco Systems is laying off almost 500 employees from its San Jose headquarters and Milpitas offices in August.
Cisco filed 60-day layoff notices with the state Employment Development Department on July 30. The San Jose office will bear the brunt of the notice with 396 layoffs, and there will be an additional 90 layoffs in the Milpitas office.
A bulk of the impacted roles are software engineers, with layoffs across assistant, management and director-level positions for product managers, systems analysts, user experience designers and others.
The company said in a statement that it is working with laid off employees to relocate them in the “wide variety of roles” open throughout the company.
“Over the last few years, we have been transforming Cisco and driving innovation to deliver even greater value to our customers and partners,” the company said in a statement. “It’s important that we make decisions to continually ensure that our investments and resources are aligned with strategic growth areas of the business and customer demands.”
Cisco underwent its most recent round of layoffs less than a year ago in November, but has reported steady growth over the last five years and revenue of $51.7 billion for the 2019 fiscal year.
