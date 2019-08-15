By Hoodline

OAKLAND — Spending time in Waverly? Get to know this Oakland neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a New American eatery to a bakery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Waverly, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Mua

Topping the list is bar and New American spot Mua. Located at 2442 Webster St., Suite A (between 24th and 25th streets.), it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 3,303 reviews on Yelp.

Mua is part restaurant, part event space and part art gallery — with an ever-changing collection of paintings for sale. The menu features quinoa squash salad, blackened catfish, softshell crab po’ boys and more. In the mood for something sweet? Try the pecan tart, which comes topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.

2. Drake’s Dealership

Next up is a brewery and traditional American spot Drake’s Dealership, serving pizza and more, situated at 2325 Broadway Auto Row. With four stars out of 1,692 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

This spot has 24 beers on tap, including seasonal selections and special beers “aged in wine and spirits barrels.” On the food menu, expect to see wood-fired pizza, salads, sandwiches and burgers. Stop by to dig into one of its specialties — duck confit, a slow-cooked muscovy duck leg with sweet pea puree, ratatouille, lemon zest and duck fat crouton.

3. Truve

Personal training, massage and Pilates spot Truve is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2345 Broadway (between 24th and 23rd streets), five stars out of 144 reviews.

The gym is “for those who are looking to improve the quality of their life through exercise, community, self-care and nutrition.” The 7,200-square-foot facility hosts personal training sessions, along with group fitness classes like yoga, pilates, spinning, interval training, kettlebells and more. New to fitness? The spot offers a week of free classes to see if the gym is the right fit, as well as free community classes, which are held weekly.

4. Gregory’s Gourmet Desserts

Gregory’s Gourmet Desserts, a bakery that offers desserts and cupcakes, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 370 Yelp reviews. Head over to 285 23rd St. (between Waverly and Harrison streets.) to see for yourself.

Not only does this spot offer up baked goods from its storefront location, but it also sells wholesale to restaurants and stores within the region. The menu includes cakes, cookies and pies in flavors like banana cream, key lime and pecan sweet potato.

5. Firebrand Artisan Breads

Check out Firebrand Artisan Breads, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 307 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers cooking classes and more, at 2343 Broadway (between 24th and 23rd streets).

The bakery has a menu full of baguettes, rolls and loaves, along with pastries like the almond croissant, the gruyere pretzel bomb and the croissant-doughnut. The restaurant also offers breakfast sandwiches, salad, soups and toasts like the mushroom melt (sourdough, sautéed mushrooms, parsley and a cheese blend of provolone, cheddar and swiss).