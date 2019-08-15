SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Every day, more than a million people hit the sidewalks of San Francisco.
Jimmy Choi, co-founder of Self Defense for the People, says you need situational awareness to stay safe, which you can’t have when you’re scrolling through Facebook on your iPhone while strolling.
“These days we’re preoccupied on our phones — tweeting, texting people — which is totally fine but, I think, if you’re going to engage in the city and walk around you have to be aware of your surroundings,” Choi said.
Choi’s business partner, Joseph Bautista, has more advice: listen to your gut.
“If you have it in your instinct that something doesn’t feel right, trust it. Humans are the only species on earth that will rationalize their way out of danger,” said Bautista. He says if you feel danger, remove yourself from the situation.
“The easiest thing to do is cross the street. Walk around them, put as much distance between you and the other person as possible,” Choi said.
If that potential danger turns into actual danger, Bautista says get loud.
“Sometimes you can talk to them diplomatically, sometimes you have to act a little bit aggressive and assertive. Sometimes you have to act crazier than them.”
