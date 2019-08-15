Filed Under:Fire, House fire, Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A home was completely destroyed and a total of nine people and seven pets were displaced following a two-alarm fire in Vallejo early Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The blaze was first reported sometime before 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Carter Street, fire officials said. A discarded cigarette butt has been determined to be the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters on the scene of a house fire on the 200 block of Carter Street in Vallejo on August 15, 2019. (Vallejo Fire Department / Twitter)

Six adults, three children, six cats and one dog were displaced.

Nobody was injured.

