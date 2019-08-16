SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Pre-season college basketball powerhouses Arizona and St. Mary’s will headline the field of the first-ever Al Attles Classic set to be played at San Francisco’s brand new Chase Center.
Also in the field will be Stanford, Cal, Boston College, the University of San Diego, St. John’s and the University of Nevada.
In the pre-season polls, Arizona has been ranked No. 22 while the Gaels have been listed at the No. 25 spot.
The tournament will be held on Dec. 21 at the new home of the Golden State Warriors. Attles, who will be inducted into the 2019 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame on September 6, played, coached and has been a front office executive for the NBA team for more than 5 decades.
Here is the schedule:
SESSION ONE – Doors open at 11:00 a.m.
- GAME 1: Stanford University vs. University of San Diego – tipoff at 12:00 p.m. (broadcast on Pac-12 Network)
- GAME 2: University of California, Berkeley vs. Boston College – tipoff at 2:30 p.m. (broadcast on Pac-12 Network)
SESSION TWO – Doors open at 6:00 p.m.
- GAME 1: University of Arizona vs. St. John’s University – tipoff at 7:00 p.m. (broadcast on ESPN2)
- GAME 2: St. Mary’s College vs. University of Nevada – tipoff at 9:30 p.m. (broadcast on ESPNU)
NOTE: A separate ticket is required for Session One and Session Two.
Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.
