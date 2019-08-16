



The Oakland Coliseum (formerly called O.co Coliseum, McAfee Coliseum and Network Associates Coliseum) provides a memorable setting for outdoor events, most notably serving as the home for the Oakland Athletics and Oakland Raiders. The complex rests on 120 acres just off the Nimitz Freeway and was constructed in 1966 at a cost of $25.5 million.

GETTING THERE Public Transit Those seeking public transportation to the Oakland Coliseum have three options: Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), Capitol Corridor (AmTrak), and AC Transit, which can can be contacted at (800) 448-9790. (credit: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images) Driving Directions:From San Francisco

80 Bay Bridge EAST

880 SOUTH towards Hayward / San Jose

EXIT 66th Avenue

LEFT onto 66th Avenue

RIGHT into Oakland Coliseum / Oracle Arena Parking From Emeryville

880 SOUTH towards Hayward / San Jose

EXIT 66th Avenue

LEFT onto 66th Avenue

RIGHT into Oakland Coliseum / Oracle Arena Parking From Peninsula

92 EAST

880 NORTH

Exit Hegenberger Rd / Coliseum

Left Edes

Stay Straight onto S. Coliseum Way From San Jose

880 NORTH towards Oakland

EXIT Hegenberger Rd / Coliseum

LEFT Edes

Stay Straight onto S. Coliseum Way From Livermore

580 WEST

238 WEST to 880 NORTH

880 NORTH towards Oakland

EXIT Hegenberger Rd / Coliseum

LEFT Edes

Stay Straight onto S. Coliseum Way Parking The Oakland Coliseum has nearly 10,000 on-site parking spaces. Oakland Athletics Parking Fees:

Car & Motorcycle – $17

RV / Limo / Bus – $30 Parking gates open 2.5 hours prior to game start.

Stadium gates open: Mon.-Fri: 1.5 hours before game time; Sat.-Sun.: 2 hours before game time. Oakland Raiders Parking Fees:

Car & Motorcycle – $33 ($30 + $3 City-imposed parking tax.)

RV / Limo / Bus – $75 plus City-imposed parking tax.

Parking gates open 5 hours prior to game time.

Stadium gates open 2 hours prior to game time.

East Side / West Side Clubs open 3 hours prior to game time. (Suite/Club tickets only.) Parking fees must be paid in cash. Click Here for a map of parking lots.

PRE-GAMING

Oakland Athletics:

Guests may reserve tailgate areas during all Oakland A’s home games. Each tailgate area can accommodate groups of 50 to 200 people. There is a $100 fee to reserve a B Lot tailgate area. Monday-Friday, tailgate areas are available 2 hours prior to game time. On Saturday and Sunday, tailgate areas are available 2.5 hours prior to game time. For more information or to reserve an area, please call (510) 563-2339.

Oakland Raiders

Tailgating will be allowed in the area directly behind or in front of your vehicle as well as in the aisle ways once the row becomes filled. The Raiders ask that tailgaters observe the following guidelines:

The Oakland Raiders Fan Code of Conduct will be enforced in all parking lots.

Overnight parking is prohibited by law enforcement.

Line-up for early arriving vehicles will begin at 6:00 a.m. for all lots and all gates.

For games with kickoff times after 5:00 p.m., line-up will begin at 11:00 a.m.

By Oakland City Ordinance, all DJ set-ups, bands, performances, and amplified noise or music is prohibited.

Oversized vehicle parking passes – for vehicles more than 20 feet long, including RVs, buses, and trailers — must be purchased in advance from the Oakland Raiders Ticket Office, and there is a designated Oversized Vehicle Lot in lot B on the South Side of the Coliseum.

Lewd and/or disruptive behavior in parking lots will not be tolerated.

TICKETS

Oakland Athletics Box Office

Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Closed Sundays & Holidays on non-game days.

Charge by Phone: (877) 493-BALL



Oakland Raiders Box Office

Monday – Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

(Closed Sundays and Holidays unless there is a scheduled game)

Single Game Tickets available:

– At Raider Image Stores

– Online at Ticketmaster.com

– By phone (800) 745-3000

SEATING

Seating for baseball is 34,077. Seating for football is 63,132

Click Here for Oakland Athletics Seating Map.

Click Here for Oakland Raiders Seating Map.

The Black Hole for Raiders games refers to Field sections 101-110 and sometimes 150.

NO-NO’S

The following items are not permitted into the stadium. The lists represent the most common items attendees want to know about. All items may not be listed and will be at the discretion of law enforcement or security at the gates.

inappropriate attire or signage

bags larger than 18″w x 12″h x 8″d

hard-sided containers of any size, including coolers and thermoses

glass bottles, aluminum cans, flasks and camelbacks

containers carrying liquids of any kind

alcoholic beverages

illegal drugs

weapons of any kind

fireworks

projectiles, including frisbees, footballs and inflatable balls

any size pole or stick

umbrellas of any kind

artificial noisemakers of any kind

video cameras

still cameras with lenses longer than 3″

laser pointers, computers and large radios

portable chairs

scooters, bicycles, rollerskates and skateboards

animals (non-service)

FOOD AND DRINK

Aramark Sports & Entertainment provides food and beverage services for the Club level, Luxury Suites, and all premium seating areas. All your traditional ballpark fare is also offered throughout the stadium by Aramark, from hot dogs, garlic fries and sausages to nachos and peanuts, as well as the BBQ stalls located on the lower concourse.

Other options include the Field Irish pub, offering hard liquor and fresh carved sandwiches, and the West Side Club, an enclosed bar and dining area on the second level, which offers a selection of more hand-made foods.