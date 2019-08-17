SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The world-famous Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival announced its fourth round of performers on Thursday.

Artists such as The Infamous Stringdusters, Tank & The Bangas and Caitlin Canty will join the lineup of the three-day music festival now in its 19th year.

Recently announced musicians also include Poor Man’s Whisky, Hot Tuna Electric, Bedouine and Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express.

The free outdoor concert is scheduled to take place the first weekend of October, from noon to 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 5-6.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass is held every year at Hellman Hollow, Lindley Meadow and Marx Meadow, all located in Golden Gate Park.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage vendors will be stationed around the park and patrons will be allowed to bring alcohol within festival grounds as long as it’s not in glass containers.

A number of artists featured at the festival will participate in Hardly Strictly Out of the Park, a series of evening shows around the Bay Area.

Festival officials say $1 per ticket sold in the Out of the Park series will be donated to San Francisco-based non-profit Music in Schools Today.

More information can be found at hardlystrictlybluegrass.com

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed