LOS GATOS (CBS SF) – Northbound traffic on state Highway 17 has been slow going since about 2:45 p.m. Sunday as firefighters tackled a grass fire burning near the freeway just north of the Lark Avenue overcrossing, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The fire was first reported at about 2:25 p.m. Sunday on a hillside adjacent to the highway in Los Gatos, the CHP said. A Santa Clara County Fire Department dispatcher said the fire was out long before 4 p.m., but that the traffic issues linger.
As of 4 p.m., northbound traffic was backed up over the summit to Glenwood Drive, about five miles.
