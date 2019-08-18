MILLBRAE (CBS SF) – A woman had her backpack stolen by a man and woman who pushed her to the ground Friday night in Millbrae, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.
The pair approached the woman and demanded her backpack around 10 p.m. in the area of Serra and Linden avenues.
When the woman refused, they pushed her down, took the backpack and fled northbound toward El Camino Real in a white, four-door sedan parked on Serra Avenue.
The woman was uninjured.
The backpack contained personal items and cash.
The robbers are described as a Hispanic female in her 20s, about 5-foot-4 with long black curly hair; and a man in his 20s standing about 5-foot-9.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Millbrae Police Bureau at (650) 259-2300. Information can be left anonymously at (800) 547-2700.
