



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Austin Vincent, whose release from jail after an alleged vicious attack on a San Francisco woman sparked a growing outrage in the city, was back in police custody Monday, charged in a second assault.

Vincent was arrested on a new assault warrant immediately after a short court appearance for the Aug. 11th attack of Paneez Kosarian outside her waterfront condo complex.

Investigators said Vincent, armed with a knife, also allegedly made a threat to kill a group of people as they waited for a ride share on Feb. 4th.

The victims ran to their ride share vehicle and eventually left the City. Officers responded to the scene at the time, but were unable to locate any of the involved parties.

One of the victims called police after seeing Vincent’s photo on news reports about the Aug. 11th condo attack. Investigators said other victims have confirmed Vincent was the suspect in the knife threat.

Upon obtaining an arrest warrant, officers began surveillance of Vincent who was wearing a court ordered ankle monitor and was receiving treatment in a San Francisco residential facility. Vincent’s attorneys arranged for him to surrender at his court appearance in San Francisco Superior Court on Monday.

San Francisco police were also investigating separate incidents in the Central and Southern Police Districts to determine if Vincent was involved. The victims in these cases also came forward after seeing Vincent’s booking photo following his August 11th arrest.

Meanwhile over the weekend, the public defender’s officer announced that Vincent remained in complete compliance with the conditions of his release in the Aug. 11th attack.

“Austin Vincent has been in complete compliance with the conditions of his release orders issued by Judge Van Aken at his arraignment last Tuesday,” according to a statement from the public defender’s office.

Vincent’s release from jail by Judge Christine Van Aken has drawn criticism from San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco Police Officers Association among others.