MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County CHP announced Monday that eight criminal cases have been forwarded to the district attorney after three separate sideshows happened on the same day on August 11.

The sideshows happened in Martinez, Rodeo and on the Cummings Skyway between Crockett and I-80.

That afternoon, the trouble started with reports of vehicles spinning doughnuts on Franklin Canyon near McEwen in Martinez. Police dispersed the sideshow and CHP units were able to stop one of the vehicles that reportedly participated, a silver Mustang.

Officers did not have enough evidence to cite the driver and released him, but a few hours later, a CHP aircraft responded to more reports of another sideshow in Rodeo and captured video of the same Mustang spinning doughnuts with numerous spectators. The aircraft also got footage of a Mazda doing the same thing.