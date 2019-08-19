MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County CHP announced Monday that eight criminal cases have been forwarded to the district attorney after three separate sideshows happened on the same day on August 11.
The sideshows happened in Martinez, Rodeo and on the Cummings Skyway between Crockett and I-80.
That afternoon, the trouble started with reports of vehicles spinning doughnuts on Franklin Canyon near McEwen in Martinez. Police dispersed the sideshow and CHP units were able to stop one of the vehicles that reportedly participated, a silver Mustang.
Officers did not have enough evidence to cite the driver and released him, but a few hours later, a CHP aircraft responded to more reports of another sideshow in Rodeo and captured video of the same Mustang spinning doughnuts with numerous spectators. The aircraft also got footage of a Mazda doing the same thing.
Officers responded, but spectators on hand prevented officers from moving in to make arrests, allowing both vehicles to get away. However, after reviewing the footage, CHP were able to identify the driver of the silver Mustang as one of the suspects. Contra Costa Sheriff’s deputies were also able to identify the driver of the Mazda based on prior contacts as well. Both drivers now have criminal complaints at the District Attorney’s office.
During the third sideshow on Cummings Skyway, the same CHP aircraft helped guide ground units to the scene. Three drivers and three spectators were detained and cited for either participating in the sideshow or aiding and abetting in a sideshow. All three vehicles were impounded.
