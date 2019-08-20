Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART is reporting major delays because of a train that had equipment problems at the MacArthur station in Oakland on Tuesday morning.
The transit agency initially reported the problem at 10:16 a.m. and said trains were being delayed in the Antioch, Warm Springs, Richmond and Millbrae directions.
The train has been removed from service and other trains are using a single track through the MacArthur station while inspectors are at the scene to investigate, BART officials said shortly after 10:30 a.m.
