SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco truffle shop owner says he was getting strangled by an unruly stranger Monday when he was saved by his 13-year-old son who grabbed a baseball bat and fended off the attacker.
Jean Marc Gorce of XOX Truffles posted about the attack on Facebook:
“He grabbed the baseball bat we have in the back to come to my rescue. And the homeless [man] stopped strangling me … Very scary. “
Police have arrested 51-year-old Paul Anghilante, a San Francisco resident, on three felony charges — assault with a deadly weapon, felonious threats and false imprisonment.
Investigators said the suspect was causing a scene inside Gorce’s shop so he was asked to leave. But he went outside, the suspect continued and Gorce asked him to leave again.
That is when the suspect attacked the shop owner, according to the report, and attempted to strangle him with a choke-hold. The victim’s son ran outside with the baseball bat and chased the suspect off.
XOX Truffles is internationally-known. Tour guides often include the shop as one of their sights to see.
