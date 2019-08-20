  • KPIX 5On Air

HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) – Two people escaped injury Tuesday evening in a plane crash into the ocean south of Half Moon Bay, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

A single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza crashed at about 5:50 p.m.  about nine miles south and five miles west of the harbor in Half Moon Bay.

The two people rescued were taken to a hospital as a precaution, sheriff’s spokesperson Detective Rosemerry Blankswade said.

The plane sank, according to the FAA. The plane was registered to Lesh Air with an address in Denver, Colorado.

The cause of the crash will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, which will lead the investigation.

