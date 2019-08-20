SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A San Jose police dispatcher has been charged with felony fraud for cashing in disability insurance for more than a year after returning to work, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
Wendy Vaccaro, 41, of Campbell, was arrested in July for the alleged fraud. Prosecutors said her disability was not work-related, and that she first took a leave in March 2017. She returned to work in mid-June 2017, but didn’t notify the insurance company to cease sending her $5,600 monthly checks, prosecutors said.
Investigators identified the fraud in September 2018 and Vaccaro has since been placed on administrative leave. According to public state records, Vaccaro was making about $139,000 in pay and benefits annually as a senior dispatcher. She is due in court Wednesday afternoon for her arraignment, and faces jail time if convicted.
“Disability insurance is meant to get people back on their financial feet while they regain the ability to work,” Deputy District Attorney Vonda Tracey said in a news release. “It’s not meant to supplement your income for personal profit.”
